New grant to help with interactions between bears and humans

Bear on top of a garbage can
Bear on top of a garbage can
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears prepare for winter hibernation, they will be loading up on food and calories, which means bears will be more active. When bears become more active, the chances of human interaction with one increase.

Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced a $1 million Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Grant to help communities, municipalities, nonprofits, and homeowners associations reduce the number of bear conflicts with humans. The grant will help communities receive bear-resistant trash cans, electric fencing, and education for residents. Joey Livingston, CPW Statewide Public Information Officer, mentioned that bears go through hyperphagia during August, September, and October or try to intake 20,000 calories a day in preparation for winter hibernation.

He mentioned that around these months while feeding, they are active 20 hours a day and can become more food secure and defensive. Livingston says that black bears, the only ones in Colorado, are usually afraid of humans. However, there can be a time when you will interact with a bear. He states that you should not run away, make lots of noise, wave your arms, and do what you can to make yourself bigger than a bear.

CPW states that if you run into a bear or see one in a neighborhood or community, notify them. They first want to make sure you are safe before calling them.

