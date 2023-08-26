Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado

The declaration frees up funding to help the state rebuild areas after flooding and tornadoes hit parts of Colorado.(FOX 11 Los Angeles / YouTube)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today the Biden administration issued a disaster declaration for Colorado.

The declaration frees up funding to help the state rebuild areas after flooding and tornadoes hit parts of Colorado.

In a news release, Biden directed a federal emergency management agency official to coordinate recovery operations for affected areas.

The declaration makes funding available to state, tribal and local governments along with nonprofit organizations.

Governor Jared polis also declared a disaster emergency last month allowing the state to allocate funding for response, mitigation and recovery efforts in areas hit the hardest by storms.

Areas hit the hardest by storms were the Denver metro area in Highlands Ranch in Douglas County.

Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, E; Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln saw bouts of extreme weather in June.

