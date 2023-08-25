Proposed sales tax on Rifle November ballot

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIFLE Colo. (KJCT) - Rifle officials are hoping to get a proposed sales tax increase approved by voters in November.

The proposed .45% increase will go exclusively to the Stabilize Street Improvement Fund. This, on top of an already-in-place .50% sale tax increase that was put in place back in 2005. The funding is geared strictly toward improving, building and maintaining streets in Rifle.

Rifle City officials said with the increase, total sales tax in the city will increase from 8.15% to 8.60%. As it currently sits, sales tax in Rifle generates roughly $1.4m. With the increase that will go up to $2.66m.

