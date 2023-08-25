Live in the Grapevines summer concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
The third celebration event in the series is being hosted by Grande River Vineyards to raise funds for Marillac Health, which provides healthcare to uninsured patients in Mesa County
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Live in the Grapevines concert in Grande River Vineyards on August 26 features the amazing Joey Rowland and the Over & Under Band. The concert is a fundraiser for Marillac Health, a nonprofit health center in Mesa County that has been providing medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare for over 35 years. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy local food trucks and Grand River wines while supporting a great cause. Get your tickets now!
