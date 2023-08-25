I-70 reopened through Glenwood Canyon after evening flash flooding

UPDATE 7:45 a.m. Aug 25

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Interstate 70 has reopened after an evening of flash flooding closed the stretch between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero Thursday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s COTrip.org.

___

This is an update to an ongoing story. Original coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE 10:19 PM: The Flash Flood Warning was allowed to expire at 9 PM, and falling rain has ended in Glenwood Canyon, However, Interstate 70 is still closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. There is no word from CDOT as to when the closure will end.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION

Colorado DOT closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Thursday evening just before 6:30 PM. The closure affects both directions of travel.

The closure includes all of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs at mile post 116 and Dotsero at mile post 133.

The closure happened just minutes after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon. The warning is set to expire at 9 PM. The interstate will be closed at least that long - possibly longer if flash flooding and mudslides happen.

