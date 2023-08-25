I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flooding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado DOT closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Thursday evening just before 6:30 PM. The closure affects both directions of travel.

The closure includes all of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs at mile post 116 and Dotsero at mile post 133.

The closure happened just minutes after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon. The warning is set to expire at 9 PM. The interstate will be closed at least that long - possibly longer if flash flooding and mudslides happen.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.