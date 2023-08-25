How to stay healthy during RSV and flu season

Flu season is on the horizon.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With a heavy season of flu, COVID, and RSV on the horizon, knowing how to stay healthy is essential.

Flu season typically starts in October, though it’s experts say it’s likely going to be more than just the influenza virus going around. Getting your yearly flu shot is essential to staying protected, say experts.

For RSV, experts say the best way to protect infants is a new vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer at Community Hospital Dr. Thomas Tobin says the best practices for avoiding illness you may already be doing. “Lots of just normal hygiene, hand washing, don’t share silverware or cups with other people. Wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, then stay away from others. Stay home,” said Dr. Tobin.

Dr. Tobin said that Community Hospital is prepared with medication and supplies for hospitals and the general public for the upcoming flu season.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
one person sent to hospital with gunshot wound
Overnight shooting sends one person to the hospital
Heavy storms are likely Thursday night. Friday's storms will be more scattered, but they can...
Heavy storms likely Thursday night turn more scattered on Friday
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Man behind bars after fight in car
two vehicle collision
Two vehicle collision on 29 and Patterson

Latest News

All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely
All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely
Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies
Delta County bat infected with rabies is the first in over a decade, says expert
Live in the Grapevines concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
Live in the Grapevines summer concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
two vehicle collision
Two vehicle collision on 29 and Patterson