Delta County bat infected with rabies is the first in over a decade, says expert

Infections are typically rare in Colorado, but the state has seen an uptick in recent months.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A bat infected with the rabies virus was found in Delta County earlier this week, but experts says it’s uncommon in Delta County

According to the CDC, most people are infected when bitten by an infected animal. In Colorado, the most common rabies carriers are skunks and bats, though cases of rabies are generally rare. “Bats are common in Delta County, but them having rabies is not. The last time we’ve seen rabies in Delta County was over a decade ago, and it was a one-off. We didn’t see any other bats that year that had rabies,” said Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator Shirley Tatto.

The health department said that the bat was driven outside during the day when the nocturnal animal is normally asleep, expressing behavioral changes typically expected in an animal infected with rabies.

The bat was captured in a tupperware container and sent to the state health department, where it tested positive for the virus.

Any mammal can be infected by the virus, including humans, pets, and livestock. Delta County said that the bat did not have any contact with humans.

While infections are typically rare, data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has shown an uptick in the number of animals infected with the virus since May.

The health department advises people to stay away from wildlife, and to seek medical attention if you have been bitten by an animal you do not know.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
one person sent to hospital with gunshot wound
Overnight shooting sends one person to the hospital
Heavy storms are likely Thursday night. Friday's storms will be more scattered, but they can...
Heavy storms likely Thursday night turn more scattered on Friday
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Man behind bars after fight in car
Rain becomes more widespread and will turn heavier by the evening and overnight hours.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain increases flash flooding concerns through Friday

Latest News

Live in the Grapevines concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
Live in the Grapevines summer concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
two vehicle collision
Two vehicle collision on 29 and Patterson
Interstate 70 was closed through Glenwood Canyon Thursday night. A Flash Flood Warning was also...
I-70 reopened through Glenwood Canyon after evening flash flooding
Infections are typically rare in Colorado, but the state has seen an uptick in recent months.
Delta County bat infected with rabies is the first in over a decade, says health department