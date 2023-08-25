Delta County bat infected with rabies is the first in over a decade, says expert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A bat infected with the rabies virus was found in Delta County earlier this week, but experts says it’s uncommon in Delta County

According to the CDC, most people are infected when bitten by an infected animal. In Colorado, the most common rabies carriers are skunks and bats, though cases of rabies are generally rare. “Bats are common in Delta County, but them having rabies is not. The last time we’ve seen rabies in Delta County was over a decade ago, and it was a one-off. We didn’t see any other bats that year that had rabies,” said Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator Shirley Tatto.

The health department said that the bat was driven outside during the day when the nocturnal animal is normally asleep, expressing behavioral changes typically expected in an animal infected with rabies.

The bat was captured in a tupperware container and sent to the state health department, where it tested positive for the virus.

Any mammal can be infected by the virus, including humans, pets, and livestock. Delta County said that the bat did not have any contact with humans.

While infections are typically rare, data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has shown an uptick in the number of animals infected with the virus since May.

The health department advises people to stay away from wildlife, and to seek medical attention if you have been bitten by an animal you do not know.

