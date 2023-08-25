2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
one person sent to hospital with gunshot wound
Overnight shooting sends one person to the hospital
Heavy storms are likely Thursday night. Friday's storms will be more scattered, but they can...
Heavy storms likely Thursday night turn more scattered on Friday
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Man behind bars after fight in car
Rain becomes more widespread and will turn heavier by the evening and overnight hours.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain increases flash flooding concerns through Friday

Latest News

The suspects sought to conceal the thefts through the bulk purchase of gift cards from various...
Scammers impersonate bank employees to steal nearly $2M from Pennsylvania customers, officials say
Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies
Delta County bat infected with rabies is the first in over a decade, says expert
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work