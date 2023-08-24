Party For The Park in Rifle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Don’t miss out on the Party for the Park happening on Saturday, August 26th at the Ute Theater in Rifle. The event celebrates one of the best places for rock climbing in the county and in Colorado, Rifle Mountain Park. The highlight of the night is the screening of ‘Pretty Strong’, the first movie to be filmed with an all-female production team of top female climbers. It follows the group of climbers as they climb some of the most iconic locations in the world, featuring Nina Williams, Katie Lambert, Daila Ojeda, Hazel Findlay, and several more. The best part? Rifle Park is in the movie, making it even more special to the community. You’ll also get a chance to talk with the director and producer of the film during a panel discussion with members of the Rifle Climbers Coalition and professional climbers. The event is packed with giveaways, music, pop-up shops and drinks, so you definitely don’t want to miss it. The party starts at 6 and the movie starts at 7, so make sure to get your tickets for the event here.

