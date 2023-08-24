Overnight shooting sends one person to the hospital

By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New this morning, around 10:30 last night a person arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound. It took place on 600 Block of 28 Rd.

We were told by the Grand Junction Police Department that the incident was non-life threatening. Investigators on the scene say no arrest have been made.

We will keep you updated online and on-air when we receive more information.

