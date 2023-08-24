Man behind bars after fight in car

Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction(Photo courtesy: Russell Cross)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An 18-year-old man is in the Mesa County Jail, after police said he was involved in a fight inside a car.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Iain Stauter was seen in a fight of some kind, inside a car with an adult family member, near 7th Street and Grand Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Police said officers made contact with him, he was detained and put in the patrol car. While in the car though, Stauter kicked the car door and interior barriers.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded as well to treat Stauter for minor, self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility, facing several charges including criminal mischief, second degree assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flash flood threat will increase and become more widespread Thursday after dark as showers...
Flash flood threat increasing for Thursday & Friday
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction

Latest News

Delta County Health Department confirmed a bat had rabies.
Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies
Party for the Park
Party For The Park in Rifle
Xcel sign outside of their business in Grand Junction
Expect to see a slightly higher electric bill in September
Senior citizens playing cribbage
Senior games in Grand Junction