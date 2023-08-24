Heavy storms likely Thursday night turn more scattered on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for today and Friday.

Potential Impact

Flash flooding is possible tonight as heavy storms track from southeast to northwest across Western Colorado. As much as 1-2 inches of rain can fall in some areas, while other areas won’t get more than a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch. Total rainfall is less of an issue than the rainfall rates. The intense rainfall can cause flash flooding. Rain water can also be absorbed by the rocks. That can cause the rocks to expand and break, resulting in rock slides that can disrupt traffic flow. Be especially mindful of flash flooding and rock slides at night when these hazards are more difficult to see.

Timing the Rain

It won’t be all rain all the time. Waves of heavy rain will track over Western Colorado with lightning and gusty winds from this evening through about midnight to 2 AM. Widespread rain will break after that time. The break will last through midday Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form throughout the afternoon and evening. The most widespread rain will fall from the central mountains to Metro Denver. We will transition back to scattered showers and thunderstorms that leave many areas dry. Those areas that get rain can get heavy rain. Flash flooding is possible in localized cases, but the threat for flash flooding will not be so widespread.

Weekend Outlook

This weekend will trend drier, but a couple of stray shower or thunderstorms are possible - especially Saturday afternoon. With the drying trend comes a warming trend. Saturday afternoon will reach top temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday will warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy with frequent lightning. Flash flooding is possible. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to lower 80s at 8 PM and mid-70s at 10 PM. Rainy areas will be 5-10 degrees cooler. The biggest of the rain will break around midnight to 2 AM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional light showers. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy, and localized flash flooding is possible. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees around Grand Junction, 81 degrees around Montrose, 85 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

