Flooding cripples county operations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A broken boiler is to blame for a shutdown that partially crippled day-to-day operations at some Mesa County facilities.

According to county spokes person, Stephanie Reecy, the boiler, located in the basement broke Wednesday morning, flooding the basement with water. Repair crews were forced to shut off the power while they pumped water out of the basement.

On top of that, the county’s network was shutdown too. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported having its network down as well, as did the Mesa County Public Health Department.

The power outage affected the Administration, Assessor’s Office, Commissioners, Finance, Human Resources, Surveyor’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Planning and Development and the Mesa County Attorney’s Office.

Power was restored later in the afternoon.

