First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain increases flash flooding concerns through Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more widespread across the region this afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy at times, increasing flash flooding concerns.

Heavy Rain Likely At Times

Most of the Western Slope is dry and quiet through the morning aside from some lighter showers over the southern parts of the Uncompahgre Plateau and right along the Utah state line. While we’re dry, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue to hang around for many of us. Showers and thunderstorms become a little more scattered around the region into the early afternoon, but the main event of heavy rain and potential flash flooding holds off until this evening and into the overnight hours as the center of circulation from what is left of Tropical Storm Harold moves through. Be careful for slick roads and low visibility as rain starts picking up during your evening commute, and also be prepared for potential rock slides through De Beque Canyon on Interstate 70. It’s not terribly uncommon to see some rock slides after an episode of heavy rain, particularly after an extended dry period.

Flash Flooding Concerns

Heavy rainfall rates and the longer durations of rain through the evening and overnight hours are expected to increase flash flooding concerns in several locations. General ranges for expected rainfall totals will mostly be between 0.50 and 0.75 inches for the lower elevations and 1.00 to 1.50 inches in the higher elevations. While these are the general ranges for rainfall totals, there will be locations that see locally smaller and locally bigger amounts than those ranges. One inch of rain over the next day in a half would account for almost 20 percent of the rain we’ve seen so far this year in Grand Junction and around 25 percent of the rain we’ve seen so far this year in Montrose, so you can see how flash flooding could become an issue for multiple locations. The Weather Prediction Center has much of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Meeker, Nucla, and Cortez, under a slight risk for excessive rainfall today, meaning the likelihood of heavy rain in those locations are higher than elsewhere around the region.

Gradually Drier and Warmer Weekend

Most of the widespread and heavy rain should depart the region Friday evening, but we’ll still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly over the higher elevations of the Western Slope on Saturday. Still one or two showers and storms could hang around on Sunday while the rest of us start turning drier and warmer, then most of the region will start seeing more sunshine and start turning warmer through the opening half of next week.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue into the early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms gradually become more widespread through the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Our best chances for seeing rain, some heavy at times, will start right around your evening commute and continue through the overnight hours and into early Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. We may see a bit of a break of the rain right around sunrise Friday morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the region once again by late Friday morning and into Friday afternoon. Some rain could once again be heavy at times. High temperatures will again be a little cooler in the lower to middle 80s.

