Expect to see a slightly higher electric bill in September

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s something that many of us don’t want to hear, a higher electric bill. Unfortunately, Xcel is passing off its project maintenance cost to customers.

“Maintenance can include upgrades to poles, wires, maintenance on energy plants, any sort of upgrades or services that we have to invest into the infrastructure of Colorado,” said Holly Velasquez Horvath, Regional Vice President of State Affairs. Horvath mentions that this is part of Xcel’s goal of investing in the infrastructure to ensure they deliver reliable service on a healthy grid system. With this year being a busy maintenance year for the company, the maintenance costs go up, which leads to the customers’ recovery of this money.

Horvath states that the maintenance of one hydroelectric plant, Cabin Creek, is costing the company more money than anticipated. However, this plant benefits Xcel because it can instantly generate up to 350 megawatts of electricity. She stated it’s like a backup battery in case other renewable resources, like solar, are not providing the same energy output. While that is the plant’s upside, the maintenance is the downside. The Cabin Creek plant dates back to the late 1960s, and as they continue to install many updated improvements, they are always discovering something new that needs replacement. Xcel mentioned that these new hidden upgrades cost the project more than anticipated.

One of the most significant factors with all these price hikes is when they fall and level out. “It’s really important for our customers to think about both the fixed cost in their utility bill, but also the fluctuating cost. And that fluctuating cost is the commodity and fuel costs,” she stated. Maintenance and fuel costs differ because maintenance is more fixed than natural gas. Xcel will purchase natural gas based on market price, which can rise or fall, affecting your bill by being either more or less expensive.

Xcel states they offer different saving tips to help reduce your bill. During the summer, some tips for cooling your home are:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.

Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home.

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

Changing air conditioner filters and having your air conditioner coils cleaned to improve efficiency.

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Other different methods that you can do year-round include:

Turning off lights and electronics when they’re not in use.

Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75%-80% less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15% longer.

Running washing machines, clothes dryers, and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day. This helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the electric grid.

Xcel states that if you have trouble paying off your electric bill due to the high cost, you should call them, and they will work with you. The increase will occur on September 1. For the average customer, they will see a 4.4% increase, equivalent to $4.

