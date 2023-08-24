Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for Outdoor Equity Grant

Kids belaying at a rock climbing gym
Kids belaying at a rock climbing gym(KKCO / KJCT, CPW / RYAN JONES)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will distribute $2 million for youth outdoor programs through the Outdoor Equity Grant Program. The program is to help youths, including those from low-income communities of color, LGTBQ, and those who are members of Tribal Nations with historical ties to Colorado. It’s an opportunity to explore and get involved with the outdoors. The funds for the Equity Grant come from a lottery system that they do every year. Organizations can request to receive funding to help them further their experience for youths. These organizations include nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes.

There are many different types of activities that these organizations can include. “Adaptive skiing and adventure sports, to whitewater rafting, to swim lessons to field trips and after school programming summer camps,” said Andrea Kurth, Outdoor Equity Grant Program Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Organizations that want to apply for a portion of the $2 million have until September 29 at 5 p.m. Sign up at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website (https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx). CPW mentions that only some organizations will receive a portion of the grant and can apply the following year if they still need to receive funding.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flash flood threat will increase and become more widespread Thursday after dark as showers...
Flash flood threat increasing for Thursday & Friday
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction

Latest News

Delta County Health Department confirmed a bat had rabies.
Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies
Party for the Park
Party For The Park in Rifle
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Man behind bars after fight in car
Xcel sign outside of their business in Grand Junction
Expect to see a slightly higher electric bill in September
Senior citizens playing cribbage
Senior games in Grand Junction