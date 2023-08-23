Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council is paving the way for an unnamed major retailer to develop a large parcel of land north of the interstate.

At last week’s city council meeting, council members approved a service plan for Western Slope Metropolitan District, regarding at 29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd. According to Grand Junction Mayor, Anna Stout, the service plan establishes the plan to pay for the infrastructure that will be required for the specific retailer, who hopes to develop there.

“This is one of the early steps of leading to having this retailer be part of our community,” said Stout. “There are other pieces that still need to fall into place for this to all come together. So, it’s important to understand that we’re not there yet.”

According to a request by Goldberg Properties, Inc. the client it represents looked at that parcel of land ten years ago. Plans didn’t go through then, and now the client is trying again. Goldberg Properties Inc. didn’t give any specifics as to which company it’s representing.

Mayor Stout did not name any specific retailer, but did acknowledge the city does know who it is, but stated that could not be disclosed at this point. But Stout did make a point of saying how much of an economic impact the development would have on the community.

“We’re really excited about the potential for this retailer being part of our community because it’ll mean the generation of over 250 jobs that would be recruited from within our community, and these are well paying jobs,” said Stout. “This is a retailer that has a great reputation for its work culture, and how it treats its employees. So we’re really excited about that.”

According to Stout, the development would encourage more development in the area. With more businesses developing in the area, that would in turn put more sales tax back into the community.

Stout said the council will meet again on September 6, where the service plan can be finalized.

