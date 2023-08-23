Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a man in June will not be charged, says DA

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein's investigation found the shooting to be justified, and declined to charge the officer.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy will not be charged after shooting a man during a SWAT standoff on June 28.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s investigation determined that Deputy Everett Blanck was justified in shooting Roberto Castillo.

According to the report, Castillo was involved in two arson situations and a lengthy stand-off in which he repeatedly resisted law enforcement.

After Castillo ran out of the home, he ran behind a shed carrying a large, pointed metal rod and a pair of pliers.

Deputy Blanck stated that he feared Castillo was ambush officers behind the shed and believed that they would not have time to defend themselves, so he fired his gun and injured Castillo.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flash flood threat will increase and become more widespread Thursday after dark as showers...
Flash flood threat increasing for Thursday & Friday
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction

Latest News

Colorado Mesa University hosts Western Slope Young Professionals Summit
Colorado Mesa University hosts Western Slope Young Professionals Summit
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing behind challenger Adam Frisch, says new poll
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing behind challenger Adam Frisch, says new poll
Colorado Supreme Court clears way for Proposition HH
Colorado Supreme Court clears way for Proposition HH
RSV vaccine
New RSV vaccine approved for pregnant women