Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Precious!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This sweet and shy 4-year-old lives up to her name. Miss Precious has both beauty and brains! She is a puff of love looking for her new loving home. Precious is part of the no-dogs club and would prefer to be the center of your universe. She has never lived around children. She enjoys wet Friskies and soft cuddles.

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August and $50 adoption fees Aug 26!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off, with a blowout event on August 26 from 10-4pm where all pets will be just $50! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

