New RSV vaccine approved for pregnant women

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new vaccine to protect newborns against RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV can cause severe infection in young children under the age of 2, especially premature infants and those over the age of 65.

This new shot is given to women who are currently pregnant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this new vaccine from Pfizer is 82% effective at preventing severe RSV in newborns but that protection lasts only six months. According to Mesa County Public Health, the previous respiratory illness season in Colorado and Mesa County was extreme for RSV hospitalizations and outbreaks, particularly with young children.

Mesa County Public Health said, “We are thrilled that a vaccine has been approved for pregnant women. We encourage the public to talk to their medical provider about receiving the RSV vaccine. With this, we hope to avoid the high numbers that we saw that year.”

As we previously reported, MCPH is sending out a warning about the trifecta of viruses this coming season. Those include RSV, the flu, and covid-19. You are urged to stay home if you are sick, wash your hands after you sneeze, and contact your doctor if you begin to feel ill.

For more information on the RSV vaccine, you can visit the Mesa County Public Health website, here.

