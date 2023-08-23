Gravel Pit approved by city planning commission

Neighbors discuss gravel pit that could be coming to Grand Junction
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After hours of debate in a 7-0 vote Grand Junction’s city planning commission approved the conditional use permit for a gravel pit.

The pit will go up on a 27 acre parcel of land at 2855 C 1/2 road along the north bank of the Colorado River.

A conditional use permit has been approved for a ten year operational span.

At Tuesday nights planning commission meeting questions were taken into consideration about the day-to-day operations of the gravel pit.

One of the biggest questions of concern was over pedestrian safety. The question was posed after seeing pedestrian and bicyclist traffic would have to travel along a narrow road near large gravel pit trucks when traveling along the route near the gravel pit.

Members of the planning commission said they would take into consideration how traffic will be impacted by the gravel pit.

