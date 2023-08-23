Fruita Monument Football locks in ahead of first game of the season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Football Team is set to start their season on Thursday, in a big matchup for Western Slope Football.

The Wildcats will be taking on the Central Warriors, in a Western Slope showdown. The Wildcats and Warriors started their seasons against each other last year, in a close wildcat 14-7 victory. Then the two teams met again, in the playoffs, Wildcats again came out on top 35-12.

We caught up with the Wildcats at one of their practices leading up to their season opener, to see how the team was feeling heading into that big debut.

“We realize that game is right around the corner and it’s serious. But at the same time, nothing’s really changing. You know, we’re just kind of working on what we’re working on at practice and just going to handle business,” Senior Running Back and Fullback Wyatt Sharpe said

“Definitely just being excited, putting the work to use just being ready, just knowing what’s coming,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Jacob Shihady said.

As for the Fruita Monument coaching staff, managing the high energy of playing a close rival, and staying focused can be difficult, but the Wildcat’s Head Coach says they want to strike a helpful balance of high energy, but also maintaining focus.

“We’ve talked to our guys a lot about approaching each game like it’s just the next game but I’d be lying if I said that you know it’s not going to be a little different just because it is a in valley team,” Head Coach Cameron Ross said, “We know those guys, they know us our kids know each other and so there’s a little added extra to it, but it’s basically just keeping them knowing, this is the first game of a very long season and so keep focused on the goal.”

The Wildcats will make their season debut vs the Warriors Aug. 24 at Stocker Stadium at 7 p.m.

