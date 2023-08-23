FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and flash flooding possible on Thursday and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our run-of-the-mill scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible around the Western Slope today, then heavy rain could bring some flash flooding concerns to the Western Slope to close out the week.

Rain Chances Increasing

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold is moving around the edge of a strong ridge of high pressure centered over the middle of the country, and that path would eventually bring those remnants right over the Western Slope on Thursday and Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through the daytime hours on Thursday, then that more widespread and heavier rain would start to move into the region by Thursday evening. Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to move across the region Thursday night and through much of the day on Friday as well.

Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding

With the source of the rain being the remnants of a tropical system, there will be more than enough moisture in the atmosphere to fuel the potential for heavy rain across the Western Slope. Rainfall totals could wind up in the 0.5 to 1 inch range in the valleys with some higher elevations potentially seeing as much as 2 inches of rain through Saturday morning. Flash flooding will become an increasing concern through Thursday night and into Friday, especially if most of that rainfall falls in a short period of time due to heavy rainfall rates. Heavy rain will also create ponding on some of the roadways, which could make your commutes a little slippery. Heavy rainfall could also create reduced visibility on the roads.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

Rain will start to move out of the region on Saturday, but a few scattered showers and storms could still stick around over close to the Continental Divide. We’ll turn much drier by Sunday and into next week as mostly sunny skies settle back into the region. That will quickly start warming temperatures back into the 90s in many of our lower elevation locations.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered showers and storms will once again move across the region through the remainder of the day. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few showers and storms could continue into the overnight hours with lows in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers and storms are possible through the daytime hours on Thursday, then much better rain chances arrive by the evening with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

