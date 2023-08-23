Colorado Supreme Court clears way for Proposition HH

The controversial proposition met significant resistance from Colorado counties.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans can expect to see a property tax measure on the November ballot this year after Colorado’s Supreme Court cleared the way for controversial Proposition HH.

The proposition would lower property tax rates for the next decade and fill local government revenues with extra money.

However, that money is normally refunded to individual Coloradans as TABOR refunds.

The ballot measure was under challenge from 12 counties, but a Denver district judge rejected it.

