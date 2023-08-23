Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing behind challenger Adam Frisch, says new poll

The battle for Colorado's 3rd congressional district is close already with the 2024 political season just beginning.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a closely-watched race for Colorado’s third congressional seat that ended up being the closest congressional race in the country, a new poll released Tuesday shows Democrat Adam Frisch with a two-point lead over incumbent Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.

The poll by Keating Research found 50% of likely voters in Colorado’s third congressional district would vote for Frisch versus 48% for Boebert. It also had a 3 1/2 point margin of error, and was funded by Frisch’s campaign.

The results cite a recent fundraising report earlier this year showing Frisch has raised nearly $4.5 million for his campaign. Boebert has raised $1.6 million.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flash flood threat will increase and become more widespread Thursday after dark as showers...
Flash flood threat increasing for Thursday & Friday
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison
A tanker carrying hot liquid asphalt rolled over, killing the driver, on a Jones County roadway.
Driver dead after 18-wheeler carrying hot liquid asphalt veers off road, overturns, officials say
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction

Latest News

Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a man in June will not be charged, says DA
Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a man in June will not be charged, says DA
Colorado Mesa University hosts Western Slope Young Professionals Summit
Colorado Mesa University hosts Western Slope Young Professionals Summit
Colorado Supreme Court clears way for Proposition HH
Colorado Supreme Court clears way for Proposition HH
RSV vaccine
New RSV vaccine approved for pregnant women