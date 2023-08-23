Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing behind challenger Adam Frisch, says new poll

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a closely-watched race for Colorado’s third congressional seat that ended up being the closest congressional race in the country, a new poll released Tuesday shows Democrat Adam Frisch with a two-point lead over incumbent Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.

The poll by Keating Research found 50% of likely voters in Colorado’s third congressional district would vote for Frisch versus 48% for Boebert. It also had a 3 1/2 point margin of error, and was funded by Frisch’s campaign.

The results cite a recent fundraising report earlier this year showing Frisch has raised nearly $4.5 million for his campaign. Boebert has raised $1.6 million.

