Leticia Stauch moved out of Colorado prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Convicted killer Leticia Stauch has been moved to an out of state prison facility according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Stauch was found guilty earlier this year by an El Paso County judge of killing her 11-year-old stepson.

A spokesperson for CDOC said interstate transfers are a regular thing to manage population and maintain safety for facilities.

Stauch was transferred to a prison in Kansas.

