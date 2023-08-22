Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date

GJ chiropractor Todd Mitchell
GJ chiropractor Todd Mitchell(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning, Todd Mitchell, the Grand Junction Chiropractor accused of allegedly recording patients while inside of his office, made his first court appearance. This was the formal filing of charges hearing and Mitchell’s first time in front of a judge.

Inside of courtroom 5 at the Mesa County Justice Center, Mitchell sat with his attorney, while prosecutors negotiated a new bond date. One alleged victim was also present for this hearing and agreed to the new bond date. They settled on September 15th, at 8:15AM. This new bond will be an off-docket bond hearing lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Mitchell’s bond is currently being held at $100,000 but could be reduced or raised on September 15th. According to the affidavit, currently, there are four charges in this case and one named victim.

