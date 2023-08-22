Dog chews up groom-to-be’s passport right before dream wedding in Italy

A groom-to-be nearly wasn't able to attend his own wedding because of his dog. (WHDH, Donato Frattaroli, Magda Mazri via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:43 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSTON (WHDH) - Just before a couple was set to fly to Italy for their dream wedding, their beloved dog ate several pages out of the groom-to-be’s passport.

Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri hope the worst is over after their golden retriever, named “Chicken Cutlet” or “Chickie” for short, tore up Frattaroli’s passport. The incident happened hours after the couple filled out intention of marriage forms at Boston City Hall.

“Checked on the dog bed, and there was a passport where it shouldn’t have been and some stamped pages all over the place,” Frattaroli said.

The couple’s dream wedding in Italy is set to take place Aug. 31, and they were worried the groom-to-be wouldn’t be able to make it because of Chickie.

“I was pacing back and forth, not really in my right mind. Luckily, Magda had her wits about her, stayed cool, calm and collected,” Frattaroli said.

The quick-thinking Mazri contacted everyone and anyone who could help the couple get an emergency passport in a rush.

“It’s just really been a whirlwind,” she said.

The couple’s plea for help was answered by George Regan of Regan Communications, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, who all helped expedite the process of getting a replacement passport.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to everybody involved,” Frattaroli said.

He scored an appointment with the passport office Monday that he said went well. The couple hope to have the replacement by Wednesday. That would be just days before their scheduled flight to Italy on Friday.

“If I have to get on the flight first and he meets me in Italy, then that would be absolute worst-case scenario. I refuse for it to get any worse than that,” Mazri said.

Fortunately for Chickie, the good news means she is out of the doghouse.

“Even though Chickie… got into the passport, she’s the best,” Frattaroli said. “It’s tough to be mad at this little one. All good from here on out.”

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

