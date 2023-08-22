Colorado Mesa University students can ride bus for free

CMU Tech sign
CMU Tech sign(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today marked the start of fall semester for Colorado Mesa University students.

Free bus passes have started up again for students as well. Grand Valley Transit offers bus services between CMU and CMU Tech.

Students can ride free with a MAVcard and with an annual pass you can get from the CMU University center information desk.

The bus stops for the route seven bus line are east of 25 road on Blichmann Avenue in front of CMU Tech and on 7th street between Elm and Kennedy avenues next to CMU.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cory Yazzie was arrested Monday morning. Cody Yazzie's mugshot has not been...
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
City of Grand Junction finishes new Canyon View bike path
City of Grand Junction finishes new Canyon View bike path
VA hospital
Women Veteran Program offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Dry conditions continue as Hurricane Hilary impacts Western Mexico and the southwestern states

Latest News

A Colorado geophysicist has been found guilty of dragging a police officer down steps to be...
Colorado geophysicist guilty for events during Jan. 6th
Hickenlooper speaks at Grand Junction Regional Airport
Senator John Hickenlooper hosts town hall meeting in Grand Junction
Colorado launches statewide e-bike program
Colorado launches statewide e-bike program
Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
CMU welcomes students for the first day of classes!