Colorado Mesa University students can ride bus for free

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today marked the start of fall semester for Colorado Mesa University students.

Free bus passes have started up again for students as well. Grand Valley Transit offers bus services between CMU and CMU Tech.

Students can ride free with a MAVcard and with an annual pass you can get from the CMU University center information desk.

The bus stops for the route seven bus line are east of 25 road on Blichmann Avenue in front of CMU Tech and on 7th street between Elm and Kennedy avenues next to CMU.

