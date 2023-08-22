Colorado geophysicist guilty for events during Jan. 6th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado geophysicist has been found guilty of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by rioters outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Jeffery Sabol was convicted of three felonies including assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers with a deadly weapon.

Both sides agreed to let a judge hear evidence and issue verdicts.

Surveillance video shows Sabol was part of the crowd that pushed through barricades of police officers only to be pushed back by officers with riot shields.

Later Sabol and another rioter grabbed the visor of a Metropolitan Police officer. He was later seen assaulting a Capitol police officer, dragging him down the stairs and into the crowd where rioters beat the officer.

Sabol’s sentencing is scheduled for January 19th next year.

