Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pair of twin brothers are in jail today after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife just after midnight Monday. The twins were arrested after police said they responded to a call from the dog’s owner saying the two men approached while drunk, and asked if he had any cigarettes or alcohol. After the dog owner told the two men no, police allege that the one of the two men pulled a knife on the dog before leaving.

According to police, the arrest did not go smoothly as the brothers did not go quietly.

Law enforcement identified the two suspects as Cody and Cory Yazzie, both 31-year-old men. According to the Mesa County Sheriff inmate tracker, the two men have identical birthdays. Cody Yazzie was charged with felony menacing, intimidating a victim, 3rd degree assault, police obstruction, and resisting arrest. Cory Yazzie was charged with resisting arrest and police obstruction.

Police reported that no injuries were sustained by either the dog or the dog’s owner.

The two men have since been jailed in the Mesa County Detention Facility, and police said that they believe this to be an isolated incident.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.