Showers and storms increase this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A tropical influence could mean increasing showers and thunderstorms this week, despite a dry start to our new week.

Hilary’s Lingering Moisture

Moisture from what was Hurricane Hilary is lingering west and northwest of us. That pool of moisture will gradually slide eastward. That will lend itself to an increase in showers and thunderstorms.

At first, upper level energy is lacking. That means that showers and thunderstorms will be few on Tuesday. Most of Tuesday’s showers and storms will form over the higher terrain. Those showers and storms will be able to blow over the valleys in the late afternoon and evening.

Showers & Thunderstorms Increase

The tropical moisture will linger through this weekend. With the moisture in place, small disturbances will help to enhanced spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. The largest of those disturbances looks poised to track over our area on Friday, which is when showers and thunderstorms will be most common and most widespread across Western Colorado.

High Humidity Means Struggling Swamp Coolers

With the tropical moisture in place, humidity is high again. That means our swamp coolers will struggle on the warm afternoons to offer appreciable cooling indoors.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear and warm. Sunset is at 8:01 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8PM, then to lower 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 63 degrees around Montrose, 63 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with spotty to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most rain will fall over the higher terrain, then showers and storms may become more common in the valleys in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees in Delta, and 88 degrees in Cortez.

