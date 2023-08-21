Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river

FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing relatives from a New Hampshire river in the second such death in the state less than a week, officials said.

A mother and a child became stuck around midday Sunday in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The father, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, went in to help and also got caught in the current, investigators said.

The mother and child reached shore safely, but bystanders had to bring Parr to the riverbank. He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts at the scene.

Parr’s effort to rescue someone in trouble was typical of him, his mother, Becca Parr, said Monday.

“From the day he was born, he was so selfless,’’ she said. “I know he didn’t think for a moment, ‘I could die,’ he just did what he could. He was a loving soul, kind-hearted and never put himself first.”

Parr’s death remains under investigation, and the State Police Marine Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward, authorities said.

Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Massachusetts, drowned Tuesday while trying to rescue her 10-year-old son, who had fallen into a swift current while visiting Franconia Falls.

The deaths of Parr and Bagley occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) apart in the White Mountain National Forest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
Rock slide on I-70 blocking lanes
Sidewalk at Canyon View Park
Newly completed bike path allows pedestrians to get to Caynon View Park
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
Dry conditions continue as Hurricane Hilary impacts Western Mexico and the southwestern states
VA hospital
Women Veteran Program offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System
ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
Rock slide on I-70 blocking lanes

Latest News

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against...
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open