Dry, hot, and breezy conditions kick off the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re staying dry, hot, and breezy to start off the work week, but better rain chances will turn us cooler starting on Tuesday.

Dry, Hot, and Breezy

While the remnants of Hurricane Hilary continue to bring tropical rains to the western coast of the country, we’re still stuck under a fairly strong area of high pressure centered over the central and southern Plains. That area of high pressure will continue to keep us dry and hot this afternoon, similar to what we saw on Sunday. The pressure difference between the center of the high and the center of Hilary’s remnants will once again create gusty “pressure gradient” winds over the region today. Most places will see wind gusts of between 25 and 30 MPH, but some spotty gusts of 35 to 40 MPH are possible as well. A few showers and storms may develop over the higher elevations of the eastern half of the Western Slope, but the rest of us will continue to stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Turning Wetter and Cooler Again

That strong area of high pressure that is keeping us dry and very unseasonably warm right now will start to weaken as it wobbles a bit farther east starting on Tuesday. That will once again open up the door for more Pacific moisture to stream back into the region and increase rain chances through the remainder of the week. Most of the showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday will favor the higher elevations of the region with a small chance of a quick valley shower or storm, then increasingly more of those showers and storms should start finding the valleys through the rest of the week--especially on Thursday and Friday. Several showers and storms are expected to persist into Saturday, then it looks like we start turning drier and warmer again into Sunday and early next week. Rain will once again be scattered in nature, so no one is guaranteed to see rain on any particular day, and one location may see a healthy dose of rain while adjacent locations see very little or no rain.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the afternoon with gusty winds mostly between 25 and 30 MPH. It’ll also be yet another hot day with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 90s. A couple of lower 100s cannot be completely ruled out. Mostly clear skies settle back into the region tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds are on the increase on Tuesday with mostly higher-elevation showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

