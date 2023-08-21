Colorado launches statewide e-bike program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Residents of Colorado that were eligible for an e-bike rebate program are now hoping to get lucky.

The applications for the program closed at 1 p.m. Monday. Qualifying applicants of the program must be residents of Colorado, 18 years or older and must fit within the income qualifications. Those that happen to get selected can receive a base rebate between $1,100 to $1,750 depending on household income.

Sarah Thorne, Senior Program Manager of Transportation Fuels and Technology at the Colorado Energy Office, expresses her thoughts on the upcoming program: “It allows people to travel to do errands, and pick up their kids from school. All these things are typically six miles or less, all very easily accomplishable by an e-bike. And it is a way to reduce that impact on the climate and air quality.”

The program will be managed by the Colorado Energy Office and they will be pulling from a 6 million dollar fund that was approved by state legislature.

Although applications are closed for the month of August, they will reopen in mid-September.

