Women Veteran Program offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Women Veteran Program provides a comprehensive range of primary care services, including immunizations, mammograms, maternity care, birth control, infertility treatments, pelvic floor therapy, as well as mental health and substance abuse services.

On September 30th, the VA health care system celebrates 100 years of providing services to women. Currently, over 1,250 women are enrolled for care at the VA, and the catchment area includes more than 3,500 women veterans.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.