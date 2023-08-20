Women Veteran Program offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System

The Women Veteran Program oversees healthcare services for female veterans to ensure they are treated with dignity and respect
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Women Veteran Program provides a comprehensive range of primary care services, including immunizations, mammograms, maternity care, birth control, infertility treatments, pelvic floor therapy, as well as mental health and substance abuse services.

On September 30th, the VA health care system celebrates 100 years of providing services to women. Currently, over 1,250 women are enrolled for care at the VA, and the catchment area includes more than 3,500 women veterans.

