Rock slide on I-70 blocking lanes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: Interstate 70 is fully open in De Beque Canyon.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Crews successfully cleared a large boulder and other rocks from the eastbound lanes. Crews broke up the boulder using drilling equipment and other techniques. Crews also used a rock breaker to reduce the size of large rocks along the shoulder.

Once the boulder and rocks were smaller, crews were able to clear the roadway and shoulder. A westbound traffic hold was necessary during the afternoon to allow crews to safely carry out the work. Crews also repaired the roadway before reopening.

A viewer call Friday evening just before 10 PM alerted us to a possible rock slide on Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon in Mesa County.

CDOT says westbound I-70 is closed at mile post 47 - near Cameo.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a rock slide had, in fact, occurred. They said at least one east-bound lane was blocked by the slide and that the second lane may also be affected. They also said it may be interfering with west-bound traffic.

They said that CDOT is working to clear the slide.

Be especially cautious when driving at night. Obstructions on the road can be more difficult to see until you’re right on top of them.

