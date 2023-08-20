A dry start to a new workweek

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Tropical Storm Hilary:

What was once Hurricane Hilary on Saturday is now Tropical Storm Hilary. As of Sunday, August 20, Hilary continues to impact Baja California Sur, Mexico, with heavy rainfall and strong winds. Aside from Mexico, our mainlands, with the states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota, are receiving heavy amounts of rainfall.

Much of this concerns the current jet stream place as of Sunday evening, pulling all that moisture to these states. The heaviest is where Tropical Storm Hilary is: Baja California Sur and Southern California, including Los Angles and San Diego.

Hilary’s cone path will make landfall in California as a tropical storm by Sunday night. It will continue weakening to a tropical depression before Hilary becomes a remnant low-pressure system by Monday, August 21.

The remainder of our Sunday:

Conditions have stayed dry again across most of the Western Slope, which will be the case throughout our valleys’ remainder of our Sunday. We will continue to see the presence of partly cloudy skies, but even the mountains will receive little to nothing of showers and thunderstorms. Throughout the evening in Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the 90s leading up to 9 pm before falling into the 80s.

Low temperatures will sit in the upper 60s for Grand Junction and mid to lower 60s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

Upcoming Week:

With Tropical Storm Hilary still working northward, our upper-level patterns will change over the next few days. The change will bring breezy winds for our Monday across the Western Slope. Wind gusts can reach anywhere between 20-40 miles per hour. Tomorrow will remain dry for our valleys, with temperatures in the 90-degree range for our four locations. Some of our mountains could see a few pop-up showers and storms around nighttime.

By Tuesday, we will continue to see a few showers in the mountains, while the valleys have a slight chance of receiving scattered showers. Temperatures are going to fall into the lower 90s and upper 80s. Winds will remain breezy for another day before starting to subside towards the middle of the week.

From Wednesday to Friday, temperatures will remain around the lower 90s for Grand Junction. Montrose will have temperatures fall into the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday, and for Delta and Cortez, mid to upper 80s. For our conditions, this is where the atmosphere will start to shake everything up. Widespread pop-up showers and storms are likely on Thursday for our mountains and valleys, with Friday mainly having dry valleys but saturated mountains.

For the weekend, Saturday will be the big day for storms to arrive for the Western Slope. Around Saturday evening and nighttime hours is when these storms will peak and become the strongest, especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and the 80s for the other three locations.

