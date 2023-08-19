Rock slide on I-70 blocking lanes

ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides(Kheron Alston)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A viewer call Friday evening just before 10 PM alerted us to a possible rock slide on Interstate 70 in Debeque Canyon in Mesa County.

CDOT says westbound I-70 is closed at mile post 47 - near Cameo.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a rock slide had, in fact, occurred. They said at least one east-bound lane was blocked by the slide and that the second lane may also be affected. They also said it may be interfering with west-bound traffic.

They said that CDOT is working to clear the slide.

Be especially cautious when driving at night. Obstructions on the road can be more difficult to see until you’re right on top of them.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters
Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers and thunderstorms increase Friday
Schools across the state are suing Colorado over religious reasons.
Schools across the state sue Colorado over religious beliefs

Latest News

24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front left, directs players as quarterback Russell...
Russell Wilson starting to look like his old self under tutelage of Sean Payton
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Health state officials preparing for COVID-19, flu and RSV
FILE - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. checks the scoreboard from the dugout during a...
Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors