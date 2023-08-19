Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area

24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shopping and dining came to a halt Friday evening when a power outage hit the area around 24 Rd. and Patterson. Shoppers were left inside City Market with no way of paying for goods. If you were taking in dinner and a ballgame at Boston’s Pizza you were left in the dark. The power failure happened before a rather strong lightning, wind and rain storm blew through the area.

No word on the cause.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters
Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers and thunderstorms increase Friday
The family of 27-year-old Destinee Thompson filed a wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit...
Family of pregnant woman sues Colorado police who fatally shot her

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front left, directs players as quarterback Russell...
Russell Wilson starting to look like his old self under tutelage of Sean Payton
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Health state officials preparing for COVID-19, flu and RSV
FILE - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. checks the scoreboard from the dugout during a...
Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors
Theft reduction and prevention grants for Montrose businesses