Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shopping and dining came to a halt Friday evening when a power outage hit the area around 24 Rd. and Patterson. Shoppers were left inside City Market with no way of paying for goods. If you were taking in dinner and a ballgame at Boston’s Pizza you were left in the dark. The power failure happened before a rather strong lightning, wind and rain storm blew through the area.

No word on the cause.

