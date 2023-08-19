Drier, warmer weather returns this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier, warmer weather will overtake Western Colorado this weekend. Still, a few showers or thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

Slow Development Friday

Much of today has been humid but free of rain. The blanket of clouds that held on through the early afternoon helped to slow today’s warming, and that helped to stabilize the atmosphere. Clearing late this afternoon let the sun start some warming. That helps destabilize the atmosphere, and some showers and thunderstorms have started forming.

Friday Evening & Saturday Storms Possible

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. The spotty to scattered nature of the storms will leave many areas dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. Storms can also produce gusty wind and small hail. Localized flash flooding is possible. Showers and storms could linger overnight through about 3 AM before they end. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible again Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms can be heavy, too.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. Storms can be heavy and gusty, and they can produce a lot of lightning and thunder. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to upper 70s at 8 PM then mid-70s at 10 PM. Showers and storms will mostly end by midnight, but a few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Rain won’t be as widespread as the past couple of days, but where it falls, it can fall heavily. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction, 90 degrees around Montrose, 94 degrees around Delta, and 91 degrees around Cortez.

