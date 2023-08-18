Theft reduction and prevention grants for Montrose businesses

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Montrose, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County Police Department is giving local businesses money to help detour criminals.

The Montrose Theft Reduction and Prevention (TRAP) Grant is a program designed to award public safety funds as an incentive for businesses.

According to the department, these safety and security improvements will support businesses in deterring crime from occurring on their property and will increase the possibility of suspect detection should an incident occur.

Montrose business owners can apply for up to $2,500. Chief Blaine Hall with Montrose Police Department says the city will also go further, if the business wants to put in $2500 of their own funds, then the city will match an additional $2,500 totaling $5,000 for local businesses.

“It really is overall, just crime prevention and our business owners oftentimes take the brunt, especially when it comes to theft and burglaries,” said Hall. “When you’re a business owner, especially a small business owner, and you experience that type of victimization, who are you going to pass that cost off onto and so you’re going to pass it to your customers. So this is a way for, really the City of Montrose to help keep costs lower for our business owners so that they can pass on that cost savings to their consumers.”

Hall says the grants are funded by using revenue from the 2A public safety sales tax that supports the department in its efforts to reduce crime.

TRAP applications are due by August 31. Business owners can apply here.

