Showers and thunderstorms increase Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms have been forming over the higher terrain this afternoon. There’s a little bit more wind aloft to move these showers and storms around. Cooling this evening will help boost the humidity in the lowest 2,500 feet of the valleys. The higher humidity near the ground lets the rain fall to the ground rather than evaporating back into the clouds.

Stormy Spots Increase Thursday Evening

That means that, although showers and thunderstorms have been scarce during the day, the chance for rain will increase this evening. Still, we won’t all get rain. If a storm passes over you, it can be heavy. It can also bring a lot of dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

Stormy Spots on Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread and more common on Friday afternoon and evening. Even with the increase in coverage of the showers and thunderstorms, some areas will be left dry. Once again, storms can be heavy, and they can produce a lot of lightning.

Drier This Weekend

This weekend could start with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms for Saturday. Most areas will end up staying dry. Sunday will be drier and warmer.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. A lot of us will be left dry. Sunset is at 8:08 PM. We’ll cool from lower 90s at 6 PM to mid-80s at 8 PM, then to near 80 degrees at 10 PM. Showers and thunderstorms will be mostly finished by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 62 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 58 degrees around Cortez. Friday will start with some sunshine. The afternoon will become partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy, and they can produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. High temperatures will be near 94 degrees around Grand Junction, 89 degrees around Montrose, 93 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez. The timing of the thunderstorms can limit warming, so we won’t all get as warm as our forecast high temperatures indicate.

Tropical Influence Possible Next Week

There are strong indications that a tropical storm or hurricane in the Eastern Pacific will form this weekend and then slide northward. It isn’t likely to still be a tropical storm or hurricane as it moves through the Southwest U.S., but it can open up the flow of deep tropical moisture from the Pacific that could mean an increase in showers and thunderstorms for the second half of next week. We’ll be watching that for you, and we’ll update you as this forecast evolves.

