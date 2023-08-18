Schools across the state sue Colorado over religious beliefs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Schools across the state are suing Colorado over religious reasons.

According to schools like Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista the state insisted the school hiring be open to all.

The academy said by following that rule it would go against the beliefs of the Christian school.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Denver and two of its parishes are also suing the state. The Archdiocese is claiming its First Amendment rights were violated by excluding LGBTQ staff, parents, and kids from each being in their pre-k program.

Governor Jared Polis reflected on the new universal pre-k program and said schools who receive state money for their programs can’t discriminate against those wanting to join the program.

