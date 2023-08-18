Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Moody!

Despite his name, Moody is just a sweet 1-year-old, ginger cat, looking for his fur-ever family
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This sweet boy, Moody, fits his orange cat stereotype perfectly — he’s outgoing, curious, and playful. If you want a cat who is just as obsessed with you as you are with him, Moody’s your man. He will follow you from room to room asking for your affection! He previously lived successfully with other cats.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Moody
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Moody(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office responds after using expletive in social media post
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters
Electric vehicle fires pose challenges to firefighters
The family of 27-year-old Destinee Thompson filed a wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit...
Family of pregnant woman sues Colorado police who fatally shot her
City of Grand Junction turns to residents for next steps on orchard mesa pool
City of Grand Junction turns to residents for next steps on orchard mesa pool

Latest News

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zane
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zander!
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy...
Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season
Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season
The Local Store in Eau Claire now offers e-scooter rentals.
Mircomobility program off to a good start, according to City of Grand Junction