One man’s trash is another man’s treasure: his obsession with cleaning up the park with his furry friend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dave Lord and Hershey took it upon themselves months ago to clean up a popular recreational area in Grand Junction. Matchett Park, a 205-acre green space, is popular for kids, dogs, and outdoor activities. Over the months, Lord and Hershey, have collected tons of trash, things from tiny shards of glass, all the way to old and rusted irrigation pipes. The area where the trash has been collected is where the new rec center will be built in 2025.

That kind of grew into an obsession, and I decided it was gonna be my mission to clear this entire section of Matchett Field

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.