New Way Refillery turning Grand Junction green

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sustainability is something many of us try to do daily. But, for one Grand Junction business, sustainability might just be their middle name. Hidden under dorm rooms on the CMU campus, and on one of the busiest streets in Grand Junction, New Way Refillery is there to refill those old detergent and soap bottles.

Linsday Knecht, the owner says, “Our main goal is to help the Grand Valley residents to reduce their single use waste.” Items that are common for single use waste are detergent and soap bottles, paper towels, razors, deodorant, and even Q-tips. At this store, you are encouraged to bring in those old bottles to refill with their homemade soaps which include dish soap, detergent, shampoo, conditioner, and face wash.

For Lindsay, this isn’t just a business, this is a passion. “When the store went up for sale, I was a customer here and like many people we were concerned it was going to close.” She continued, “I’m a nutritionist that’s what my background is and working with people on their health and wellness is important and this is just part of a community that I already felt so involved with.”

It’s love all around for New Way and the community. Linsday works closely with the CMU sustainability council to help college students get detergent for free. “We work with the CMU sustainability council and every semester they come and purchase a bulk amount of detergent and dish soap for their students,” she said. She continued, “So students can come throughout the semester, as long as their funds are still here, and get free laundry detergent and dish soap once a month.”

So, the next time you think about throwing away your bottles that are refillable, think about New Way. “When you come into your local refillery maybe you’ll come out wanting to change your habits and changing the planet,” Lindsay said.

