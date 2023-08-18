Medication shortage affecting those with ADHD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For those who have ADHD and receiving or are about to get a prescription from the pharmacy, it is going to be more difficult due to a nationwide shortage. When heading to the pharmacy, you may now find that you either have to wait or may not get the total prescribed quantity, and with these shortages come impacts on those who take them.

“Everybody’s body is a little bit different. If you skip a day or two, it’s usually not a terrible big deal for most people. But certain people, kids especially, are more sensitive to the medicine, and they miss a day or two or a week because they can’t get the medicine in or they forget to take it, then their body kind of goes back on to forgetting how to how to handle the medicine and they’ve got increased side effects, or they’re getting in trouble in school because they’re not able to focus,” said Dan Galka, Pediatrician at Bellevue Hospital. Most ADHD medications can include Straterra, Concerta, Adderal, and Ritalin, which are in short supply.

Galka said that as a pediatrician who prescribes these medications, these shortages are making it harder to work with his clients. There needs to be more clarity in the message, especially for those who receive fewer pills than what was prescribed to them. He states that he does not know the reason for the shortage nor when the market will return to normal and the scarcity will be gone. In the meantime, he suggests being on the lookout for different pharmacies that have them in stock but also keeping in mind that if many pharmacies are out and one has them in store, to prepare for multiple people heading to the same place.

