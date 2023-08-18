Keeping students safe as CMU classes begin soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As Colorado Mesa University (CMU) prepares to start the fall semester on Monday, August 21, campus police are reminding students about safety. Safety awareness is important both on and off campus. It can be something as simple as crossing the street for both motorists and pedestrians in the campus environment.

One of the most familiar streets leading to the CMU campus is 12th Street. This street has multiple crosswalks with pedestrian lights. According to Shane Holtz, a Patrol Officer for the CMU campus, “We did lower the speed limit last year from 35 to 30, which helps a little bit, but one of the issues we have when people are crossing the street is that they are not paying attention, or they’re relying too much on the flashing yellow lights.” He suggests that even if the lights are flashing, which lets motorists know that a pedestrian is about to cross, the pedestrian should also ensure it is safe to walk or bike across the street.

Another issue is motorists need to pay more attention, and speeding still occurs on 12th Street. Holtz mentioned that officers will increase patrolling to pull motorists over who are speeding during the beginning of the fall semester.

Once a student has made it to the main campus, Holtz stated everyone should continue to be vigilant. If a more severe issue occurs, like a lockdown due to an on-campus shooting, Holtz and other officers have undergone training to respond quickly and efficiently to the ongoing situation. Officers also do different presentations for new students. “So starting the school year, we do a lot of safety presentations for the newcomers to the school. And we try to give these kinds of suggestions to keep people safe. So they don’t have to think about it right on the spot; they can already have a good idea of how to stay safe on campus,” Holtz mentioned.

He also stated that you should always be aware of your surroundings regardless of whether you’re heading to campus, on or off the premises. If you’re a student at CMU, they have a free program you can quickly sign up for to receive emergency alerts that are happening on campus. Students can sign up on their MAV Zone login.

